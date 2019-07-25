SEDA-Council of Governments seeks public input from residents of Northumberland and Union counties for a broadband study towards improving existing internet availability and performance.
Design Nine of Virginia is contracted to study service in the two counties plus Clinton and Lycoming counties. According to SEDA-COG, Design Nine will analyze available broadband services, use patterns and gaps in coverage, and make recommendations to the counties as to how to improve coverage.
Residential and business surveys are available online and at the following locations: Northumberland County – Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Shamokin and Coal Township Public Library, Degenstein Community Library in Sunbury, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Library in McEwensville, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library in Northumberland and the Northumberland County Administration Building, Sunbury.
Union County — Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, West End Library in Laurelton, Union County Courthouse and the Union County Government Center, both in Lewisburg.
Find links to the separate surveys at www.seda-cog.org within the link “Public Input Need for Broadband Study” under the “News” section.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO