LEWISBURG — SEDA-Council of Governments is offering a crisis program to residents who qualify for fuel assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program repairs a malfunctioning heating unit at no cost and is available until April 10.
“Many people don’t know we offer a program that can resolve their heating emergency at no cost, if qualified," said Mandy Fox, of SEDA-COG's weatherization program. "Our subcontractors respond to these heating emergencies 24/7 providing clients with one warm room until the issue is resolved." For residents whose heat source is malfunctioning, they should call their county assistance office. That office will forward the completed referral to SEDA-COG to assign to a subcontractor.
SEDA-COG’s weatherization program serves a seven-county area, including Montour, Snyder and Union. If residents don’t qualify for LIHEAP or Crisis assistance, they may still qualify for SEDA-COG’s weatherization services. SEDA-COG’s weatherization services may provide furnace repair, but it would not be immediate help, as it would be through Crisis.
The crisis guidelines are by family size: $18,735 for one person; $25,365 for two people; $31,995 for three people; $38,625 for four people; $45,255 for five people; $51,885 for six people; $58,515 for seven people; and $65,145 for eight people. For assistance, call 570-275-7430 for Montour County; 570-374-8126 for Snyder County; and 570-524-2201 for Union County.