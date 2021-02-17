LEWISBURG — An online survey opened allowing public input for the SEDA-COG Metropolitan Planning Organization’s next Long Range Transportation Plan.
The online survey is available at the website dedicated to the plan: https://lrtp-seda-cog.hub.arcgis.com/.
The survey, which is open through March 3, takes about 10 minutes to complete. The plan website also features an interactive map that shows proposed projects, traffic volumes and congestion, bridge and pavement conditions, freight generators, safety problem areas, flooding and rockfall prone areas and railroads.
For questions or more information, contact Don Kiel, senior principal program analyst, at 814-553-8689 or dkiel@seda-cog.org.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO