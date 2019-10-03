LEWISBURG — Insights into how business owners can compete for over $575 million of government business from from buyers comprised of local public and non-profit agencies is the subject of a two-hour meeting Nov. 1 at the Union County Government Center, 155 North 15th Street.
It's all part of the Commonwealth’s Cooperative Purchasing Program (COSTARS), which provides opportunities for businesses of any size and any location to compete for over $575 million of government business.
The COSTARS program eliminates the bidding process with COSTARS-approved suppliers, while generating competitive pricing. Qualified public entities can negotiate with and buy directly from those businesses and keep procurement dollars in the local economy.
Kim Bullivant, marketing manager of the COSTARS program, will present how to increase business with reliable payers; sell to qualified local governments and nonprofits without expensive bidding procedures; and compete based on the company’s features and benefits – not just price.
The “Introduction to PA COSTARS for Sellers/Suppliers” seminar is 10 a.m. - noon and is sponsored by SEDA-Council of Governments’ Procurement Technical Assistance Center. Cost is $20 per person and includes a pizza lunch. Registration is required. For more information, contact SEDA-COG’s Robert Brown at 570-522-7224 or rbrown@seda-cog.org.
