SHAMOKIN — A consulting firm that will help develop an economic development plan for Shamokin's future will be selected this month, according to SEDA-Council of Government's revitalization coordinator Betsy Kramer on Friday.
At a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of the office for the Partnership for Revitalization in Shamokin, Kramer said six proposals have been solicited from different consultant firms to conduct the Shamokin Area Implementation Plan for Economic Revitalization. One of those firms will be selected in approximately two weeks, she said.
That project will begin at the end of November and the report will be concluded in May 2020. The goal is to help the organization with developing infrastructure projects, attracting businesses and furthering the partnerships with local businesses and non-profit organizations, the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area, Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital, and Luzerne County Community College.
"We noticed a lot of momentum, but no primary focus," said Kramer about the community revitalization efforts in Shamokin. "There were different factions doing different things. We wanted to focus that."
Friday kicked off the partnership efforts to revitalize the community between Shamokin City Council, Shamokin Area Business For Economic Revitalization (SABER) and SEDA-COG. State Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, secured a $300,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development that for three years will pay Kramer’s salary, cover cost of the office space at 525 N. Market St. and fund operations.
The organization’s commitment comes on the heels of major investment announcements this summer: the development of two hotels inside Shamokin’s borders along with a new medical building downtown, all of which is buoyed by a combined $3 million in state grant funding.
Shamokin stands at the "cusp of change," said William Seigel, executive director, SEDA-COG.
"There are wonderful ideas and commitment, there was strength and vitality and a palpable sense of change in this community," he said. "What was needed was someone to provide guidance and leadership."
SABER President Kathy Vetovich said the local, state and federal support energizes her.
"This is a new beginning for Shamokin. We are striving to do things correctly and make a difference in this old coal mining town that didn't have much a future just a year ago.
Masser, Katie Hetherington-Cunfer of U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser's office, and Shamokin Mayor John Brown also provided comments during the ceremony.
SEDA-COG’s Shamokin office at 525 N. Market St. is open Mondays and Thursdays. Kramer will work on Shamokin revitalization five days a week, she and Seigel said. Call ahead to schedule a visit, 570-524-4491, or email bkramer@seda-cog.org.