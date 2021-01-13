SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area Education Association (SAEA) officially came to a three-year agreement on Monday evening at the School District board meeting.
The agreement was unanimously approved by board members, said board president Dennis Wolfe.
The SAEA, Schools Superintendent Frank Jankowski explained, "will have their salaries frozen in year one of the contract while years two and three will bring 2.1 percent increases."
Also, Jankowski explained, the SAEA will be moving from a $250 deductible plan to a Qualified High Deductible Plan on January 1, 2022.
"The agreement," Jankowski added, "represents the culmination of a positive negotiation process where SAEA leaders and the School Board's Negotiating Committee consistently worked to identify what was best for the school district, its employees, and ultimately the community they work for and represent."