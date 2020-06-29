SELINSGROVE — During District Superintendent Chad Cohrs's final board meeting before he retires on July 10, members unanimously approved a $44.5 million 2020-2021 final budget, which includes no tax increase. Real estate millage will remain at 69.
The total proposed final budget was a decrease of 1.7 percent from the 19-20 budget, said District business manager Jeffrey Hummel.
"There was a budget deficit of $1.52 million to be covered from the fund balance reserve," he added.
In order to address the deficit, Hummel said, adjustments from the preliminary budget to the final budget had to be made. They include:
Not filling three open teaching positions and two open administrative position due to retirements
Freezing all salaries and wages at 2019-20 levels
No cuts to existing programs
Meanwhile, on Monday night, the board also questioned candidates for the board vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay. Rager-Kay's formal resignation letter was accepted unanimously at the meeting.
The candidates for the seat were Andrew Bickhart, Dr. Pat Bruno, Sharlene Gillman, Colby Snook, Kara Taylor and Charles Welker. After three votes by the board, Kara Taylor received the necessary votes to fill the seat.
The board also approved several staff transfers, including Jason Schmucker from K-5 Assistant Principal to Intermediate School Principal, effective July 11, 2020, at a salary of $93,500 (due to the transfer of Matt Conrad); and Damian Gessel from high school English teacher to Middle School Dean of Students, effective July 1, 2020, at a salary of $81,000 (due to the resignation of Chris Morrison).