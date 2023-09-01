Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of stories featuring high school marching bands from across the region. They will appear each Friday in The Daily Item.
The Daily Item
The Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band has one question for its audiences at Friday night football games: Do you believe in magic?
“All the songs relate to the word believe or magic,” said Band Director Nick Eischeid. “We’re doing ‘24K Magic’ by Bruno Mars, ‘Every Little Thing She Does is Magic’ by The Police, ‘Magic’ by B.o.B. and ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’’ by Journey.”
This year, the band has 82 students in it — including drum majors Elliot Muller, senior, and juniors Violet Hummel and Quinn Stanford.
“They are all excellent,” Eischeid said.
He said band camp went great.
“The students worked hard and were supportive of one another. We have a really strong freshman class as well. Many of them came in and excelled right away, which was nice to see,” he said. “We look forward to taking the field every Friday and hope that audiences enjoy our performances as much as we do!”
Catch Selinsgrove Area Marching Band Friday night when the football team travels to face Juniata starting at 7 p.m.