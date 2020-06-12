SELINSGROVE —The Selinsgrove Area School District’s Board of Directors is seeking candidates to fill a vacancy on the board.
The board has 30 days to fill the vacancy and will do so at the June 29 board meeting.
The vacancy was created after board member Jennifer Rager-Kay resigned. Interested candidates must meet the qualifications stated in school code, including be of good moral character, at least 18 years old, a citizen of Pennsylvania and a resident of the Selinsgrove Area School District since at least June 28, 2019.
The term of the vacancy will run until the first Monday in December of 2021.
Residents interested in applying should submit a letter of interest and a resume by 4 p.m. on June 24 to Dennis Wolfe, school board president, 329 Seals Avenue, Selinsgrove, PA 17870 or email dennis.wolfe@seal-pa.org. Board members will conduct interviews with all candidates at the June 29 meeting.