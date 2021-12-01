SELINSGROVE — Since the age of 7 when she visited a tea room in Canada with her parents, Lauren Martz has dreamed of operating a similar business.
“I love tea and I love to cook,” said Martz, who considered culinary school before deciding to major in business instead. “I was still interested in pursuing my dream.”
Last November, Martz fulfilled the dream when she and her sister, Michaela Tloczynski, opened Wandering Brewtique, a mobile tea and coffee beverage business. Martz is also employed as the Selinsgrove borough manager and Tloczynski works full-time at a Danville bank.
After graduating from college with a musical theater degree, Tloczynski worked at Starbucks where the flexible hours would give her opportunities to audition. It was there that she “fell in love with making the drinks.”
While she handles much of the hot and cold coffee creations they serve from their mobile trailer at special events across the Valley a few times a month, Martz creates the regular and herbal tea, including the bestseller, Lavender London Fog.
The coffee beans they use are from Profile Coffee and Roasters in Elysburg, which imports beans from Rwanda, a place the sisters once visited together on a mission trip and loved the country’s coffee.
They are looking for a permanent location for the trailer, where they hope to expand their offerings to include espresso drinks and cocktails.
In addition to special events, Martz and Tloczynski would like to add wedding venues.
“This has been a really fun family thing to work on,” said Tloczynski.
For more information about Wandering Brewtique, visit the Instagram or Facebook page.