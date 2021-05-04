Selinsgrove resident Robert Sprenkel sold a 1773 grandfather clock for $10,500 but says the antique timepiece could have fetched more if he hadn’t refinished it.
“I didn’t buy it to sell; I bought it to look at,” said Sprenkel of his decision to refurbish the George Hoff rope-driven, tall clock built in Lancaster, after he purchased it from a relative in 1988.
He and his wife, Joan, are moving to Florida so on Saturday they had Middleburg auctioneers Ken and Dean Smith sell their belongings from their Foxboro Road home in Selinsgrove.
Sprenkel, who wouldn’t say how much he paid for the clock 33 years ago other than it was less than what it sold at auction on Saturday, said he wasn’t surprised when the bidding climbed to $10,500 and was bought by a Mechanicsburg resident.
The final price was a shock for Dean Smith.
“Typically, clocks sell for $2,000 to $3,000,” he said.
Four bidders ramped the price up, and the winner, who was on the phone with Dean Smith, didn’t want his identity to be revealed.
“He seems happy,” Smith said.
Sprenkel said he and his wife have collected clocks for years and have kept three grandfather clocks. Letting go of the 248-year-old clock they displayed in their living room was easy.
“It had no sentimental value to us. We’re 85 years old,” he said.