SELINSGROVE — Effective immediately, and retroactive to Sept. 1, all breakfast and lunches for enrolled Selinsgrove Area School District students are now free of charge through December 2020, thanks to a Pennsylvania Department of Education grant.
The announcement was made by Superintendent Frank Jankowski Monday night at a special SASD school board meeting that was conducted via the zoom platform.
"Our food service department applied to have money provided to the school district, through a federal program that alloted funds to the state's Department of Education," Jankowski explained. "We applied to get funding for breakfast and lunch costs."
The program began Monday, but will "backtrack to Sept. 1," he said, "all students who paid for a meal or who will pay for a meal on a normal basis will no longer need to until the end of December."
Even for students who paid for Sept. 1 through Sept. 29, he said, "we will go back in time and credit their accounts."
"That's excellent news," said board member Larry Augustine.
Jankowski also announced and the board approved that the number of tickets disributed to participants — specifically at football games — would increase by one to three tickets per participating underclassmen — meaning players, band members, and cheer squad.
Jankowski noted how well the crowd at last Friday night's home football game had adhered to protocols.
Those protocols will remain in effect, he said. "We felt Friday was successful. Everyone was socially distant," he said. "It was our senior night and it turned out to be a nice event for those families who were able to participate."
Based on the quantity of families at the game, Jankowski proposed adding a ticket per underclassman, which now would total three to underclassmen student participants.
"I also think we could add to our south bleacher, at the end zone facing closer to the scoreboard," he said, "I feel like we could have a student section with tickets to go out to students in our high school and still be under our threshold. We should be able to socially distance people beyond six feet, to be in compliance with CDC and Department of Health guidelines."
That would take attendance to 14 percent of the stadium's seating capacity.
The idea right now would be to offer 50 tickets to students. They would register to get tickets. If more than 50 students sign up, there might have to be a lottery for tickets, Jankowski said.
Board chair Dennis Wolf asked for clarification "on where the bleachers would be."
"What we did was rent seats and put them between the goal posts and scoreboard," Jankowski answered.
The student section would be the section of the current stands closest to the scoreboard on the home side.