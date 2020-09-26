Selinsgrove Area High School graduate Fletcher Ewing has landed his dream job in Silicon Valley after several career turns over the years.
"When an opportunity came up, I applied for positions," the 51-year-old said of his work in the automotive and mechanical design fields. Ewing worked in four states that eventually led him one year ago to a position as a senior mechanical engineer at X, the Moonshot Factory, formerly known as Google X.
The company is described as a "semi-secret" research and development facility where inventors and entrepreneurs build technologies that improve people's lives.
At X, Ewing is involved in the Everyday Robot Project that is designing robots to perform household tasks.
"In due time there will be a robot that will help people around the house," he said, adding that more details can't be disclosed since the project is still in the development stage.
When could we see robots cooking meals, taking out the trash or doing laundry?
Ewing can't say but notes that there are already robotic vacuum cleaners on the market.
"Go back 10 years and look at the power we now have in smartphones," he said.
Working during the COVID-19 pandemic from the California home he shares with his wife, Christina, Ewing talked about the trajectory his life took after his 1987 graduation from Selinsgrove.
One year later, his father, Dalas, died from cancer, leaving Ewing and his older, brother Nathan, and their mother grief-stricken. They also had to take over the family building supply business.
They ran it for several years before it closed, but Carole Ewing knew there was something more in store for her youngest son.
"He didn't have a direction and I just felt he needed to do something," she said of her reason for prompting him to take a few classes at Susquehanna and Bloomsburg universities. "He was always curious."
Ewing, who took machine classes at SUN Area Technical School in New Berlin as a high school student and had planned to attend college before his father's death, took his mother's advice and eventually enrolled at Pennsylvania College of Technology where he studied plastics. He graduated in 1998 and left the Valley.
Despite the "ups and downs" he experienced, Ewing said he knew not to remain complacent.
"If you're not happy where you're at, there are opportunities," he said. "You have to take a lot of risks. It's not about where you go to school. It's about attitude, how you solve a problem and how you work with people."