Selinsgrove Area School District reported its first COVID-19 case on Tuesday. Superintendent Frank Jankowski announced the confirmed case was at the middle school.
In the Danville district, students in one kindergarten classroom were sent home due to a positive coronavirus case on Tuesday, the same day high school students all attended school online due to two high school students previously testing positive.
According to an alert sent to Danville parents, the administration sent the one kindergarten class home from the Danville Primary School as a "precautionary measure." The message said the district is "waiting for more specific guidance from the Department of Health."
The message did not indicate if a student or adult tested positive, and Superintendent Ricki Boyle could not be reached for comment Tuesday night. Students in kindergarten through second grade attend the primary school.
Elsewhere, Warrior Run High School's football game at Loyalsock on Friday night has been canceled following an announcement the Loyalsock team has been quarantined until Sept. 18. The state Department of Health (DOH) recommended players and coaches be quarantined due to a "probable case of COVID of a high school student," Loyalsock Township School District Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin said.
Danville's football team scrimmaged Loyalsock on Saturday.
According to a letter sent to Selinsgrove school district families, a middle school student showed symptoms at school on Thursday morning and was sent home.
"When in doubt, please have your child(ren) who are exhibiting symptoms remain home until they are not exhibiting any symptoms or have received a negative COVID-19 test result," Jankowski wrote Tuesday.
Since schools began returning to class on Aug. 24, there have been positive cases confirmed at Danville, Shikellamy, Selinsgrove and Mount Carmel school districts.
Danville Area High School students' virtual learning day on Tuesday followed the second high school student testing positive for COVID-19. Boyle announced the change Monday night in a notice to parents and students.
"After analyzing and considering the impact of the two coronavirus cases at the Danville High School, we have decided to make Tuesday, September 8 a virtual learning day at the high school only," Boyle wrote. "Students will be expected to check into each of their Google classrooms and complete and turn in assignments (Tuesday). On Wednesday, the building will be moving to a hybrid model. Students with last names starting with A to L will be Group A, those with last names beginning with M to Z, will be Group B.
"We will be observing an every other day schedule beginning with Group A on Wednesday and Group B on Thursday this week," she wrote. "This schedule will be in place minimally through September 18th. An update with future scheduling will be provided by the end of the day on September 17th."
McLaughlin, of Loyalsock, said the DOH will continue to contact trace as it continues with its investigation.
"Deep cleaning of all buildings and buses will continue on a daily basis," McLaughlin wrote in his announcement. "Any student that displays any symptoms should not report to school."
Mount Carmel, which reported its fifth positive COVID-19 case, announced Thursday it would shift to all virtual instruction until Sept. 17. All of the district’s extracurricular and athletic events are canceled through Friday.
Shikellamy had one positive case, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
School officials were contacting families of students who may have been in the same homeroom, the superintendent said.