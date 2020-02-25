SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove school district board members on Tuesday night approved the nomination of Dr. Frank Jankowski as district superintendent, following the resignation of current superintendent Chad Cohrs at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
At an initial salary of $142,000, Jankowski's term will take effect on July 11.
The vote was 5-0: voting for the appointment were board members Dennis Wolfe, William Bechtel Jr., David Hess, Jennifer Rager-Kay, Amelia G. Stauffer, and KennethTeats Jr. Absent from the meeting were members, Larry D. Augustine and Thomas Badman.
"As the future Superintendent of the Selinsgrove Area School District," Jankowski said, "I look forward to collaborating with the school district community on a continuous basis in order to be comprehensive in our approach to maximizing the potential of our staff and students."
As a leader within the community, Jankowski continued, it is imperative to maintain and build systems from which growth can occur. "Fortunately, I will be taking over a position which has been held by a positive contributor to the school district for many years, Dr. Cohrs. I look forward to working with the school board, Dr. Cohrs, staff, and other members of the school district community over the next few months and beyond to prepare for sustaining success."
Cohrs noted that Jankowski has been in the Selinsgrove School district for two years as assistant superintendent.
"Prior to coming to Selinsgrove," Cohrs said, "he worked in the Muncy school district both as a building principal and a teacher. He has strong leadership skills, is an effective communicator, and works well with all stakeholders to improve education. He will be able to help the district take its next steps to improve education for all making Selinsgrove an even better place."
Also at the meeting, the board accepted the resignation of John Militoris from the district's board of directors, effective Feb. 14.
Meanwhile, the board is still accepting applications to fill the open board seat, Cohrs said. Two applicants have expressed interest. The final date to apply is March 3.
The board opted to postpone a vote on a capital project that would expand parking spots at the Middle and High School.
Five companies bid on the various aspects of the project, which could also, if approved, include the building of six new tennis courts.
Cohrs explained to the board the various options and costs associated with those options. He also informed the board how each would be paid for.
Board president Dennis Wolfe made the motion to postpone the vote on which option would be approved.