Two classes from Selinsgrove High School are in the lead as the Stock Market Challenge nears its midway point.
The Northumberland National Bank, lead sponsor for the program, will award the student with the highest portfolio in this Stock Market Challenge a brand new Chromebook and regular student and teacher prizes. The contests, traditionally covering 10 weeks, are now 12 weeks long.
In the high school competition, Selinsgrove has the top two spots. Mike Stebila's class has a portfolio worth $1,089,660, well ahead of second place Dan Francke's class at $250,893. Classes from Milton (Michael O'Connor), Shikellamy (Jonathan Evans) and Danville (Paul Breon) round out the top five.
In the middle school division, Lee Ann Smith's class at Lourdes Regional leads with a portfolio worth $108,162, about $1,000 more than Kristen Beyer's class at Danville ($107,131). Jeremy Betz's class at Warrior Run is third.
In the personal budgeting game, Frake's class at Selinsgrove is first with a score of 45,276, just ahead of Line Mountain's class taught by Karrie Bowman (44,812) and Breon at Danville (44,392).
This world-class, web-based stock simulation platform and curriculum includes the Personal Budgeting Game, Online Learning with certifications in Personal Finance and Investing 101, plus the Stock Market Challenge. This cutting-edge, real-time stock market game is used in over 80% of the top business schools in the United States.
Students can learn by using the curriculum, courses, trading and the budget simulation.