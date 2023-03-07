SELINSGROVE — A 73-year-old Selinsgrove man is facing felony charges after he allegedly sought sex with a child.
Dennis W. Swineford thought he was engaging in an online conversation with a 15-year-old boy when he arranged to meet and have sex last month, according to a criminal complaint filed by Selinsgrove police officer Francis Petrovich.
On Feb. 7, Donald Kizer went to the borough police department to report that he was posing as a 15-year-old boy on the Grindr app when Swineford messaged him and shared a photo of his genitals.
They agreed to meet at a location in Selinsgrove and when Kizer showed up, he informed Swineford that he was not a minor. Kizer turned over messages and video to police as evidence.
Kizer has created several fake profiles in order to catch alleged pedophiles and reported them to police across the Valley.
Swineford was arraigned before District Judge John H. Reed on charges of felony dissemination of obscene and other sexual materials and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor lewdness and released on unsecured bail pending a preliminary hearing.