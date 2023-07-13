SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Moose is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a special family-friendly event Saturday.
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the public is invited to visit 40 W. Spruce St. in Selinsgrove where there will be free food; games, such as volleyball and quoits; a 50/50 drawing and small games of chance. There will be a petting zoo from noon to 3 p.m.
The food — including chicken, pulled pork, hot dogs, macaroni salad, baked beans and desserts — will be free as long as it lasts.
— MARCIA MOORE