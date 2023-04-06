Terri Shambach, a native of Selinsgrove, helps medical forces meet readiness, training, and operational requirements across a spectrum of military operations while serving with Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) military treatment facility. Serving military members and their families since 1830, NMCP is the U.S. Navy's oldest, continuously operating hospital.
Shambach grew up in a military family, as her father, Terry D. Shambach, served in the U.S. Army. Shambach began her career as a government civilian in 1991 and has been working for the Department of Defense (DoD) for the past 31 years.
“My grandmother, Grace. R. Stevenson, worked as a civilian for the Army during WWII,” said Shambach. “She then became the draft board clerk for our county in Pennsylvania, and then worked for the Civil Defense until she retired in the late 80s. She inspired me to serve as a DoD civilian, instead of joining the military. I moved to England in 1991 with my husband to his first duty station, which is where I started my civilian career working as a teacher's aide for the Department of Defense Dependent Schools.”