SELINSGROVE — Two weeks after Selinsgrove Police Chief Shanee Mitchell took a temporary leave of absence due to a relative's illness, her status remains unclear.
Mayor Jeff Reed declined Thursday to answer questions about Mitchell, and borough Solicitor Robert Cravitz, council President Richard Mease and borough Manager Lauren Martz said they were unaware if the police chief had returned to her position on a full-time basis.
When Mitchell advised the Selinsgrove borough on April 19 that she would be taking a temporary leave of absence to attend to an ailing family member, Mease said he understood she would be off the job for about two weeks.
Cravitz said Mitchell, who is paid $88,000 a year, would be taking vacation time and bestowing the duties of 'officer in charge' to patrolman Francis Petrovich in her absence.
As of Thursday afternoon, Petrovich said he has not been advised of any change to his 'officer in charge' status and does not have a date when the chief will return.
Mitchell, however, did attend Monday's public borough council via Zoom. She did not respond to a call Thursday from The Daily Item.
A former Philadelphia city police lieutenant, Mitchell was hired to lead the Selinsgrove police department last August when it was staffed with five full-time and one part officer. Within a few months two officers left, one through retirement and another who resigned and moved out of state.
Mitchell replaced Thomas Garlock, a veteran Valley police officer who served as the borough police department's chief for 27 years.
She currently resides in Montgomery County, about two hours away from Selinsgrove borough.
A pending contract does include the chief have a more proximate residency to the Selinsgrove borough police department, said council member Bobbie Owens.
Cravitz said he has not received a signed document as of late Thursday. Since February, the council has hired two officers, Chris Baker and Greg Hoffman.