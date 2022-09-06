SELINSGROVE — The borough of Selinsgrove has obtained hundreds of thousands of dollars for several projects, including decorative street lights and equipment purchases.
Assistant borough Manager Sheri Badman informed the council Tuesday that the municipality applied for $50,000 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a new water truck and generator and will receive nearly double the amount requested.
"There's more money available and we're getting $98,000," she said. The funds will help offset the total cost of $178,182 for the equipment.
The council awarded the bid to install 29 decorative lights to G&R Charles Excavating for $548,241. The Selinsgrove company's bid was well below the $1.2 million submitted by Kuharchik Construction Inc., of Exeter, Badman said.
Since 2005, the borough has been installing antique-style lampposts along Market and Pine streets funded by more than $600,000 in grants and donations from local organizations.
The latest lamp installation is being paid for in part by nearly $78,000 in Community Development Block and other grants.
The borough has also received a $37,500 state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant to fund a trail system-walkability study.
Council member Richard Mease and Mayor Jeff Reed said the borough will also seek grant funding for the swimming pool facility and the police department.
Reed said the borough is eligible to apply for up to $1 million in state funding for equipment and other costs at the police department. Chief Shanee Mitchell said she's reached out to companies for quotes and will submit the information for the council's approval next month.
Mease said the Selinsgrove Area Recreation Inc. has applied for grants to add a solar array at the swimming pool, paving the parking lot at the facility and other improvements.