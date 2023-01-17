SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area High School Alumni Association is adding a Sports Hall of Fame to recognize graduates who excelled in or supported athletics during or after their time in the district.
The Sports Hall of Fame is designed to complement the existing Distinguished Alumni Recognition.
To avoid overlap of the two recognition programs, the Sports Hall of Fame will occur in the spring of the year and the Distinguished Alumni will remain in the fall. Both activities will involve banquets offering time to introduce and hear from the recipients.
The Sports Hall of Fame process has begun with nomination forms available online at selinsgrovealumni.org; the district website at seal-pa.org, or by contacting Dave Hess at beeb68@gmail.com or Eric Rowe at start@ptd.net.