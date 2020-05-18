A Selinsgrove School Board member has apologized for Facebook post she made — and has since removed — addressing those in the anti-lockdown protest who were refusing to wear masks in public.
In the original post, Dr. Jennifer Rager-Kay, a Second Amendment advocate, posted an image of protesters in Harrisburg and wrote, "I find it interesting that the largest group of those protesting in the anti-lockdown protest and refusing to wear masks in public as they see it as a violation of their constitutional rights are those against any form of gun regulation. As a conceal carry permitted gun owner. If you refuse to wear a mask and try to come within six feet of my family, I will exercise the same constitutional rights to shoot you."
Rager-Kay said Monday the post originally was set to private, but someone chose to make it public.
After it became public, Rager-Kay on her Facebook page, posted an apology. "To anyone offended by my recent post regarding the hypocrisy of those who refuse to wear face masks yet walk around openly carrying guns. I am in a profession where the threat of someone approaching me not wearing a mask while in the midst of a pandemic, is equivalent to the threat against my life. Just as it would be if they approached me with their gun drawn and pointed at me.
"As a wife, mother and physician is my job and responsibility to 'do no harm' and the constant barrage of protests and defiance to public health reached a boiling point for me, thus the reason for my overly dramatic and exaggerated post. My words demonstrated how constitutional rights can be misinterpreted, and were meant to serve as an example of extremism."
School Board President Dennis Wolfe said on Monday, “While Dr. Rager-Kay has First Amendment rights as a private citizen, she should have been more careful with how she expressed her opinion, and I think her explanation reflects that understanding.”
"My post," Rager-Kay said, "was described as hateful, but hateful suggests a lack of love. And to me, lack of love is demonstrated by refusing to wear a mask out of love for those you encounter."