SELINSGROVE — Starting March 1, online kindergarten registration for the 2023-2024 school year will be available on the Selinsgrove Area School District website at www.seal-pa.org. To be eligible for kindergarten, children must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2023.
Under district links on the right-hand side of the home page, there will be a link titled “2023-2024 Kindergarten Registration”. Click on that link to complete the registration process. When the form is complete, it will be submitted directly to the Enrollment Office.
Parents will then receive an email with a check list of items needed to complete the registration. Those items include birth certificate, child’s immunization, proof of residency along with the following forms included in this packet: Home language survey, speech and language, student health record information, and community portal verification page showing parents created a sapphire account for their student.
The sapphire parent portal is not the same as the registration. Follow the arrows on the direction sheet to complete. Once everything is received and completed, parents will receive a phone call to set up a screening date and time. Screening dates are June 5, 6, 7 and 8 at the Selinsgrove Elementary School.
For additional information, contact Kelly Hoffman at 570-372-2213 or email khoffman@seal-pa.org