SELINSGROVE — Administrators and maintenance officials at Selinsgrove Area School District have put into place a safety net to ensure that the mold problem that sent intermediate school students home last September won't recur.
"I am not aware of any issues with mold thus far this summer," said Claudia Beaver, assistant to District Superintendent Chad Cohrs.
"I know that we have a mold prevention plan in place," Beaver said.
Last year was a particularly bad year, added Troy Beaver, director of buildings and grounds. "It was because of our HVAC replacement project that took place over the summer. Now we are constantly monitoring, HVAC is up and running and we do have a protocol."
According to district officials, custodians found white mold in the carpets of several rooms at Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School
The plan, Troy Beaver explained, includes checks on air handling units, roofs, sinks, interior spaces and the HVAC units themselves.
Air-handling units are inspected regularly along with regular maintenance of unit fans, motors and belts to ensure proper air flow. Roof ceiling tiles are inspected for leaks. Sinks also are checked for leaks, or staining caused by leaks.
In the event of mold, an action plan is in place: The response is to immediately fix the source of water problem or lead; clean and dry any damp or wet materials within 24-48 hours to prevent mold growth; and replace absorbent materials such as ceiling tiles and insulation.
"Last year we had no HVAC and choking humidity," Troy said. "We did what we could as fast as we could. Thankfully, this year, no issues."