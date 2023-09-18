SELINSGROVE — Frank Jankowski will remain at the helm of Selinsgrove Area School District for five more years.
Jankowski was approved for reappointment as superintendent through June 30, 2029, with 3 percent pay increases each year. His 2024-25 salary will be $165,000, said district business manager Jeffrey Hummel.
"We're real proud to have Frank. He's immersed himself in our community and he's a great leader," said school board President Dave Hess. "His day-to-day management is top-notch and he's a tremendous motivator."
Jankowski served as assistant superintendent for two years before he was tapped to replace Chad Cohrs as superintendent in 2020.
The school board also hired former retired administrator Lorinda Krause to serve as acting high school assistant principal and is in the middle of a search for a new business manager to replace Hummel, who is retiring at the end of December after 25 years.