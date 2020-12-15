Selinsgrove Area School District will shift to all-remote learning until after the holiday beginning Wednesday, Superintendent Frank Jankowski said in a message to the district.
All students will move to distance learning from Dec. 16-23, “Based on situations throughout the district related to positive cases, associated quarantining, quarantining of staff members, a more all-encompassing approach by the PA DOH to contact tracing, and the upcoming weather event,” he said.
Jankowski said there is still a possibility for a “traditional snow day,” this week. The option “still exists as an option within the decision-making process for these types of weather events. We value the ability for kids to still have a ‘snow day,’” he said.
Positive case at Shikellamy
The Shikellamy Middle School will remain open after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the only case in the building currently, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
“The middle school will remain open,” he said. “All close contacts have been contacted and the district continues to receive guidance from the Department of Health.”
No students needed to be quarantined, he said.
“Parents, please continue to work with the district by doing symptom screening daily and checking temperatures,” Bendle said. “Should your child display any symptoms or a fever, please keep them home and follow proper safety protocols.”