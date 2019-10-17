SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Area School District has been ranked by Niche.com as one of the top school districts in the state and nation.
The internet site Niche.com ranks and reviews more than 250,000 schools, nationwide, from university to K-12 levels. Selinsgrove was rated highly in the following areas: 39 of 496 for Best School District for Athletes in Pennsylvania; 46 of 497 for District with the Best Teachers in the Commonwealth; 53 of 497 for Best Places to Teach in Pa.; 118 of 496 for Best School Districts in Pa.; and 169 of 497 for Safest School Districts in Pa.
Those interested can view the ratings at https://www.niche.com/k12/d/selinsgrove-area-school-district-pa/rankings/.