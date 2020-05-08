Saturday's night's scheduled race at Selinsgrove Speedway is on hold as track officials await word from Gov. Tom Wolf's office if they can race even without fans at the Snyder County dirt track amid the COVID-19 spread.
Track General Manager Steve Inch said today he is still waiting to hear back from state officials. He posted on the speedway's Facebook page last night that a representative from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) called to "shut down this Saturday’s race, per the Office of the Governor."
Inch said local state representatives have been working the Speedway and the governor's office to determine the status for Saturday's race.
Last week, officials announced a Saturday night 410 Sprint car race, which would be held without fans in the stands and available through pay-per-view
"We are awaiting the results of their efforts on whether or not the race can take place this weekend. We will announce an update as soon as possible," Inch wrote on Facebook.