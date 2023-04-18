SELINSGROVE — Kylan Sikoskie enjoys the challenge of competing in Selinsgrove Area High School’s first Esports Unified League.
“There’s a lot of opportunities,” the sophomore said of being involved in what is one of only four high school Esports Unified League teams currently competing in video gaming in the commonwealth.
Selinsgrove Area School District partnered with the Pennsylvania Scholastic Esports League earlier this year to start a team comprised of students of all abilities. Selinsgrove joins high schools in Springfield Township, Bucks and Berks counties in the Unified Esports League.
Sikoskie and four other teammates with intellectual disabilities — the unified athletes — are mentored by other students, like senior Evelyn Hostetter — who also participates on another of the school’s three esports leagues — and practice weekly after school. The team’s last competition of the season is Thursday.
“It gives them a sense of being on a team,” said Hostetter of the unified league.
One of the competitions involves players maneuvering on a handheld device through a soccer-like game with race cars.
One of the few females involved in the sport, senior Jayda Ernest said she enjoys the racing aspect of the game.
“For a person who didn’t play (before), she’s good,” said teammate Zach Clark of Ernest’s skills.
Senior Crishawn Clark enjoyed video games and competing with other players for fun before joining the team.
“I played online and know the controls,” he said.
The gaming competition is male-dominated, said Hostetter, which prompted a two thumbs-up gesture from Ernest.
“I’m better now than I used to be,” said Quentyn Baker, a 10th grader who, like teammate Chrishawn Clark, knew just “the basics” of gaming before he joined the unified team and began competing with others earlier this year.
For advisor Brad Richmond, the new league is an opportunity for the district to be more inclusive.
“It’s a great motivator for connecting with students and it levels the playing field,” he said of allowing players of all abilities to compete.
Richmond said the new league has received support from the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit, which loaned five Nintendo handheld gaming consoles to the team and the Seals Den, which purchased a device.
He hopes the league will expand not only to other schools within the district, but across the commonwealth.
“The whole idea is to reach as many students as possible,” Richmond said.