Selinsgrove student builds coffee table for family home

Selinsgrove High School junior James St. Clair, 17, has a talent for woodworking, which he used to good advantage in his Advanced Material class to design and build a walnut coffee table this past semester.
"I was looking for something cool to make at school," St. Clair said, "and the first thing that came to my mind was a coffee table because we had one at home for about 11 years and we were thinking of replacing it. I saw this epoxy table and it hit me that I wanted to make one.
"I like working with wood," he said. "Using the technology is helpful. But with wood, you can create a lot of things."
What James has done, said his teacher, John Aument, is part of the curriculum at Selinsgrove.
"It's the new-age name for wood shop," he said, "although it is not like your typical wood shop class that most people would think of. At Selinsgrove, we are very fortunate. We have some nice industrial-grade equipment in our room, which enables us to do stuff like the table project that James chose to do."
Once St. Clair had the idea, he sat down with his teacher and talked about it, which is part of the process of doing a major project like building a table using the latest in computer technologies.
"We talked about it," Aument said. "A project like this is a $300-$400 investment. James bought the walnut that he made the table out of and epoxy. I think James bought five gallons of epoxy. He had to buy the forms.
"It is the kind of thing that we plan," he explained. "Jim submitted the project proposal. I looked at it. His mother looked at it. It's the kind of project that we have to get approval on because his family was potentially investing some money."
After the approval, Aument said, "Jim and I designed the project ... although he came up with the initial design on a piece of paper — a mock-up, sketches, of what he wanted. He then went in and designed it in a (3-D design) computer software program that we have, called Solidworks.
"I had to go in and help him with some of the technical stuff of the drawing, to make sure that it works," Aument said. "I had to go and help him out a bit with the solid modeling for the CAD and after that we were able to write some code, which we put onto our CNC router."
CNC routers are designed to excel in a number of woodworking tasks, from cabinetry to 3-D carving.
The angles used to put the table together are all interlocking, Aument explained. "And we can do all that using the CNC machine.
"It's kinda cool," Aiment said. "We went through the whole design process on the computer. So we actually built this thing two or three times on the computer because we had to move some things around. We finally came up with a design that we were both happy with and James thought was good.
"James is a great hands-on kid, very focused on the task at hand," Aument said. "He is comfortable with machinery. He understands how things work. If you need a job done, Jim can do it."
St. Clair got the walnut at Alderfer Lumber in Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Putting it all together was the easy part, St. Clair said. "What was challenging was the epoxy because it had to be stirred right and it had to be heated, with no bubbles in it."
It took two and a half weeks to actually, physically put it together, he explained. "Because of COVID I got to go in and work on the project after school ... and some weekends."
It's now home in the living room, he said. "My mom thought it was amazing."
St. Clair is thinking about his next project, something bigger, maybe a bench instead of a table, but with a different design, he said.
"I want to go to tech for woodworking," he said. "And then hopefully come out and start my own business."