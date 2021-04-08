SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove fifth-grader Sylvia Kappen, 11, recently won a writing contest that she entered through a Scholastic contest.
But the fact that she won a writing prize came as no surprise to her teacher, Jennifer Debo.
"This is the third writing contest she has won," she said. "I would be surprised if she isn't a published author some day."
"I was very surprised when I won the award," Kappen said. "I had thought that the winners were already announced, and I had lost, because it had been a long time since I wrote and submitted the article. I was very happy, especially since that meant that each year I spent in the intermediate school, I won a national writing contest."
The contest Kappen entered had her writing about "the newsies of 1899." Students wrote about how the Spanish American War, in 1899, affected newspaper prices in New York City and why the newspaper deliverers (kids) went on strike, protesting because of jacked-up prices.
Those kids took on William Randolph Hearst, an American businessman, and won.
Kappen did the research on the kids who went on strike and included it in her submitted story.
"You can tell Sylvia was considering the audience she was writing for and used very descriptive details," Debo said.
Kappen started to express herself through writing around the age of 5, she said.
"I remember writing stories for my preschool and kindergarten class. I still have some of the books that I made in my earlier years. I started writing longer stories and books, though, in first grade. I would write about characters going on wild adventures, as I still do. I mostly enjoy writing fictional stories in a first-person point of view."
What she likes most about writing is being able to express herself and write about what she wants.
"I can use my imagination to make up any wild adventure I can think of," she said. "Writing can give you a lot of power. If you can think it, you can write it. No idea is a bad idea. You just have to build on any idea, and it can change your life."
"By the time Sylvia got to my class, she already had the reputation of being an excellent writer," Debo said. "I knew her last year. I just didn't have her in my class."
Kappen is an all-around great kid, Debo said. "She's kind to everybody. Very considerate, humble. And artistic."
Debo described Kappen as "very brilliant. She puts a lot of thought into everything.
"Sylvia reads a lot," Debo said. "We're just now able to go back and forth to the school library and she grabs books to read. She loves to read. She's an adult living in an 11-year old body, I sometimes think. Very mature for her age, but she doesn't have an attitude about her."
"I enjoy reading adventurous books just as much as I like writing them," Kappen said. "I enjoy reading books by authors such as Rick Riordon, Lisa Graff, Kelly Barnhill, J.K. Rowling and Brian Jacques. I read quite a bit, perhaps maybe too much. I currently don't have any books to read because I have already read all of mine twice."
Meanwhile, Debo and Kappen's classmates plan to celebrate her accomplishments today at the school.
"Sylvia will be sharing her winning story and some background about the Newsies with her classmates. We will also be having Newsies-themed snacks and watching the movie to celebrate." Debo said.
"I definitely want to continue writing stories in the future," Kappen said. "Although my ultimate dream is to become a professional ballerina, I am very determined to publish stories hopefully in the near future. I enjoy writing a lot, and I have no intentions of stopping anytime soon."