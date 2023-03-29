NORTHUMBERLAND — Eleven Selinsgrove Area Middle School eighth-graders visited Service Electric in Northumberland last week for a tour of the cable company’s control center.
“This gives students the opportunity to see what happens behind the scenes,” said Service Electric General Manager Sam Haulman.
The students listened to Matt Eddinger, a headend technician, explain what all the cables are for and how access to internet is maintained.
Student Kyle Snyder said he appreciated the chance to learn what work opportunities are available in the community.
“It shows what I might enjoy doing,” he said.
For student Treveon McCall, the tour of the cable company’s control center was an education.
“I’m interested in wiring and cable technology. It’s cool to see,” he said.
The outing is what school Superintendent Frank Jankowski hopes will be the first of many as the district puts students in direct contact with local employers.
As chairman of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber’s business and education committee, Jankowski is involved in the Path to Careers program to engage students with business leaders in the region.
Middle school counselor Rebecca Schaffer-Neitz joined the students during their trip to Service Electric.
“We are working to try to keep young minds interested and engaged in their academics as well as help them understand the connection between school and the bright professional and personal futures we know they can achieve,” she said.
Another tour is planned for April 3 at the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Selinsgrove.
“Our hope is to build on that and in the future bring in more students to the program,” including high schoolers, said Schaffer-Neitz.
With Pennsylvania schools required to expose students to potential careers every year, districts are “getting creative,” said Art Thomas, president of Meck-Tech in Snyder County and member of the chamber board and Susquehanna Valley Early Learning Investment Commission, which supports engaging students with business operators.
“When I was 12, we never did any of this stuff. If parents didn’t plant a seed you have a hard time figuring it out,” said Thomas. “I’ve taken on interns for about the past 10 years. Before then we wouldn’t have thought about doing it, but they are just as valuable to us as we are to them.”