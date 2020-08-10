SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove School District board members at Monday night's meeting — which was accessible to the public via the Zoom platform — approved a school reopening plan that includes three options for students — in-person learning, remote, distance learning and a hybrid of the two.
Superintendent Frank Jankowski, who presented a nearly one-hour overview of the plan, noted that the results of a July survey sent to parents yielded about an 80 percent preference for in-person learning.
"So that is what we are recommending," Jankowski said. "Although there are these other two options available."
Jankowski covered a myriad of topics in depth, but among those that were most concerning to the public was the issue of face masks.
"I know it is a controversial issue," Jankowski said, "and please don't think we are taking one side or the other about the wearing of masks. I know there are people who are against the wearing of masks. I am not here to play politics. Please understand that it is very clear in the governor's order that all students and staff are required to wear a face covering during times that social distancing is not able to be had.
"For example, hallway transitions, buses, classroom entry and exit, and other times as well," he said. "The idea is, there will be face-covering breaks, when a student is eating and drinking, when a student is seated at their desk, which is six feet apart from other students, and when they are engaged in any activity that is six feet apart."
The district has purchased over 10,000 masks, Jankowski said. Although "we anticipate most students coming to school with a face covering. Students don't have to use our masks, but they are there if needed."
The district has also bought enough face shields for every single student and staff member in the district. "The face shield and face mask both satisfy the state order," he said. "Medical professions, however, said they prefer the face mask as being the safest option." Later in the meeting, district business manager Jeffery Hummel noted that the district was eligible for $800,000 in CARES act funding. About $611,000 of that has been used, Hummel said, $486,000 for the technology needed for students and $125,000 for PPE supplies, such as masks, hand sanitizers, and other health-related supplies.
Part of the presentation also covered protocols when a student is sick. "If it is COVID related, the state Department of Health essentially takes over," Jankowski explained. There is protocol for how long the student has to be out, 10 days, and also how long he or she has to not have a fever.
The entire plan is being posted on the district website, Jankowski said, and "we will continue to accept feedback and questions about the plan."
"If after reading the plan," Jankowski said, "reach out, if it is applicable, to your child's teacher. Or your child's building administrator."
He also said that the plan would be posted in district buildings with specific protocols.
"Please know that every question you have submitted, emailed, or called us about, we are listening, we are reviewing, and we are making adjustments together to make sure we are refining our approach," Jankowski said.