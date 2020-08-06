SELINSGROVE — A majority of families who responded to a Selinsgrove Area School District survey would prefer to send their children to school for in-person learning.
The survey, sent to 1,600 families, presented three options for how they wanted their students to learn, said District Superintendent Frank Jankowski, on Wednesday.
The results of the data tabulation were as follows: in-person learning, 78 percent; distance learning, 19 percent and the district's cyber program, chosen by about 3 percent of responders. The district partners with a third-party vendor through the CSIU to provide a cyber program that the district oversees.
About 1,300 families responded to the survey. There are 2,600 students in the district.
"That's a good percentage of returns and it's divided fairly equally among students in our 13 grade levels, K-12," said Jankowski.
"We are advocating for in-person learning, if you are comfortable, with the health and safety measures," Jankowski explained. "If you are not, we would prefer distance learning because that would keep the student connected to the Selinsgrove curriculum. And should you change your mind and want to send your child in person, it allows a much more seamless transition to in-person, because it would be the same teacher, the same curriculum."
"It’s clear that a majority of our parents want schools to open and we will do everything we can to follow safety guidelines," said school board President Dennis Wolfe.
As far as people planning to ride the bus, responses to the survey indicated, "probably a 20 percent reduction in families who would normally ride the bus, and no longer choosing to ride the bus transportation system to start the school year," Jankowski said.
"We'll track that data as the school year starts," he said. "Some people can change their minds. Because of the need to allow people to make a decision in real-time, we are not thinking of decreasing the number of school buses in our fleet, because that would increase the number of students on each bus. We want to keep the number of riders on our buses down as much as possible."
Surprisingly, Jankowski said, "The families don't have concerns about social distancing.
"The face-covering topic is something the community is split on," Jankowski said. "I think that is comparable to how people in the region feel, based on the webinars and conferences I've been to with different superintendents around the state. That's not just a topic of conversation in this region. It's a topic everywhere.
Meanwhile, district business manager Jeffrey Hummel has concerns about the choices families make.
"My biggest concern as we start the year," he said, "is the number of students that could be going to an outside cyber charter school. The tuition that we pay for a regular education student is $12,200 per year and a special education student tuition is $22,300 per year. If a lot of parents choose that option, it could have a substantial negative impact on our budget."
School board members will discuss the survey during Monday's school board meeting, which will be available virtually on the Zoom platform, at 7 p.m.
"Our community has been generally supportive of our planning process, Jankowski said. "No health and safety plan is perfect. We do believe that we have provided in our plans as much flexibility as possible, whether families prefer in-person learning or remote learning. What we have heard so far in our feedback from the community is they may not love every single piece of the plan, but they can tell that we did our best to try to accommodate the desires of all.
"We were trying to figure out throughout the whole school-reopening process," Jankowski continued, "how do we meet the needs of all stakeholders, which includes families — parents and students — staff and employees of the district, and then general community members, which includes the school board of directors, and people in the community?
The district employed the approach of putting out a series of surveys over the summer — the most recent of which was in July.