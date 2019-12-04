SELINSGROVE — After 10 years serving as superintendent of the Selinsgrove School District, Chad Cohrs tendered his resignation at Tuesday night's school board meeting. Cohrs will continue as superintendent until July 2020, the end of the current school year.
"I think the first anyone heard of this on the board was at the meeting," Cohrs said Wednesday. "Maybe some of the members were surprised."
Cohrs, 57, has been in the Selinsgrove district for 31 years, he said, "and thirty-six years overall as an educator."
Asked why he's resigning now, Cohrs simply said, "it was time."
He said he has no plans at the moment for what's next, other than to see "what summer vacation is actually like. I just want to relax and spend some time with family. We'll see if anything happens after that.
"Looking at my whole time here," he said, "one highlight would be the implementation of our full-day kindergarten program. A second one would be the establishment of our exchange program with Senshu University High School in Japan. A third one, along with athletic and academic achievements, was the emphasis we were able to place on the performing arts"
School board president Larry Augustine on Wednesday said Cohrs was "one of the most productive superintendents the district has ever had. And when it came to specific issues, he looked at it from the perspective of all segments of the district equally."
Augustine also said he and Cohrs worked "very well together."
Cohrs said his toughest challenge "was back when we had the major financial cuts to school districts across the state and we were in the position where we had to furlough staff. That was probably the toughest thing."
Cohrs said he let the school board know about his resignation now, so they can plan what to do next and get a replacement in place for the next school year.
He said he would help in the search for the next superintendent if asked. "I want to make sure things are in order for the next person," he said.
To the residents in the district, Cohrs had a parting comment. "Selinsgrove is certainly an outstanding school district," he said. "That's due in large part to the dedicated and hard-working employees in the district, from top to bottom. More important are the students we have, the families and community that are supportive of the school district. All of those pieces together make for a strong district."
Meanwhile, how will he spend his time once he leaves office?
"Well, I like to fish and hunt," he said.