HARRISBURG — State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-23, accepted an appointment to serve as vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, R-25, made the appointment.
The Senate Appropriations Committee evaluates numerous Senate and House bills each legislative session and determines the cost and fiscal impact of the proposed measures. The committee is instrumental in considering the general operating budget bill and related legislation.
Yaw previously served as vice chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee. He will continue serving as a member of that committee.