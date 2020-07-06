Local leaders said on Monday that a new tool to transform blighted properties into thriving parts of the community is appreciated in the fight against blight.
Senate Bill 352, approved by both the Senate and the House of Representatives last week and pending the governor signing it into law, would allow local taxing authorities to provide a tax exemption for up to 10 years for any improvements and new construction on blighted properties in deteriorated areas. The amount of the exemption would decline by 5 to 15 percent per year before expiring after the tenth year.
"The fight against blight is ongoing and any tools we have to help us is amazing," said Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker. "If it incentivizes people to invest, that's a good thing. It might help us find partners for projects."
Small towns struggle with blighted properties, said Ocker.
The city's Redevelopment Authority has been fighting against blight for years, using a nuisance list and court action to compel owners to fix up their properties or lose them so other parties can fix it up.
"This (the bill) is certainly something that could be a benefit to the city of Sunbury," said Ocker.
Ed Christiano, the executive director of the Housing Authority of Northumberland County, said he was pleased to hear about the bill.
"It's a good thing to give a tax break to those who develop blighted properties," said Christiano. "Any type of incentive to do something productive and improve the housing stock is a plus for local governments. It's something we've been trying to do for years without the tax incentive. This is another tool we can use to accomplish economic development within our own communities and to encourage private investment."
The county in past years has received praise from state and federal agencies for its effort in fighting against blight. Christiano said COVID-19 has slowed the progress for contractors in the first half of 2020, but the department is working with municipalities such as Sunbury, Shamokin and Coal Township to coordinate projects.
The new bill focuses on mixed-use redevelopment including both residential and non-residential uses, in order to support the development of more vibrant communities, state Sen. Judy Ward, R-30, said in a press release.
“A number of blighted properties throughout the state hold great potential for future use, and this bill can play a role in helping to restore these properties and improve the quality of life in local communities,” Ward said. “The bill does not create any new requirements; it only gives municipalities another option to rehabilitate blighted properties that create a dangerous eyesore in the community.”
Projects would only be eligible for the tax abatement if all zoning ordinances are observed, all code violations are cleared, and the value of the property increases by at least 25 percent. In addition, the property owner must pay any delinquent taxes related to the subject property.
Ward credited former Representative Jerry Stern for first introducing the concept of this bill during the 2013-14 Legislative Session. Stern urged Ward to keep working on the bill after his retirement in 2014.