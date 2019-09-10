SUNBURY — The Kiwanis Playground continues to make improvements and, thanks to Shikellamy High School senior Colton Harris, the seating got a bit more comfortable.
Harris, 17, a Boy Scout in Troop 605, out of Milton, decided for his Eagle Scout project, to build to two picnic tables, clean and mulch the playground, located directly behind the UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury Hospital, on 11th Street.
"I decided after hearing the Kiwanis Playground didn't get a lot of help from outsiders I decided to help them," Harris said. "I have been to the playground many times and I wanted to do my part in helping keep it stay a great place to go."
At his own expense of about $200, Harris decided over the summer to build the tables, which took about 60 hours, he said.
"I planned it out and made all the designs," he said. "I am happy to see and hear that people would use the benches," Harris said.
For completing the project Harris earned his Eagle Scout Award.
The Eagle Scout Award is the most prestigious honor a Boy Scout can get, according to the Boy Scout organization.
"It's a great accomplishment for one of our students and we at Shikellamy are proud of his efforts to help out the community," Shikellamy Superintendent Jason Bendle said. "It's always great to hear about the things our students are out doing."
Harris plans to keep his options open after high school, he said. "I am looking at the military," he said. "I have been thinking about the Marines since my freshman year."
Kiwanis Playground Chairperson Cory Fasold said Harris was a huge help to the playground this past summer.
"We were approached by Colton that he wanted to do a project," Fasold said. "We are so lucky he chose us. He decided to use us for his project and we were thrilled to see all the work he did."
Fasold said the picnic tables were a great addition.
"The facility is used regularly and it is used privately a lot on weekend for parties," Fasold said. "This addition of the picnic tables was a help to us."