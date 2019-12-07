SUNBURY — Children with autism and intellectual disabilities met Santa and Mrs. Claus on Saturday in a safe, low-key environment.
Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans portrayed the Clauses at the Arc Susquehanna Valley, 326 Market St., for 13 children registered for the event.
Kids, siblings, parents and caregivers had staggered arrivals to ensure a quiet, less-crowded environment compared to traditional Santa meet-ups.
“We decided we really need to have a special event so they’re not rushed,” Victoria Rosancrans said.
“They can have that one-on-one attention and really, an area to have their own space and interact on their own terms,” Kristine Rosancrans said.
Heidi Moore, of Northumberland, brought her son, 6-year-old Carter, who is autistic. Carter raced from the front of the storefront to the back. Running is something his mother said he loves to do. It was safe inside the Arc; he couldn’t run away like he could at a noisy, crowded place like a mall.
Eventually, he approached Santa and Mrs. Claus and sat for a photo. He left with a free gift, too.
Moore welcomed the opportunity to bring Carter to a sensory-friendly event. She said it’s perfect for kids on the autism spectrum.
“You have a Santa and Mrs. Claus who know these kids are different,” Moore said. “He can’t run away here. It’s safer.”
Angela Guthrie, of Northumberland, brought her son, Ian. The 9-year-old signed with the Clauses as event volunteer Erin Demcher helped translate. He asked Santa if it’d snow soon since Christmas was coming and also asked about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
“This is awesome. This is really cool,” Guthrie said. “This one is more private and it’s not judging anybody.”
Demcher worked hands-on with the kids to help make them feel more comfortable. One boy reluctant even to enter the building made his way inside with Demcher’s help.
A behavior analyst by trade, Demcher works professionally with kids like those at the sensory-friendly Santa event through her company, Autism and Behavior Resources.
“It’s about making sure the focus is at their level. I think that’s the most important part,” Demcher said.
“We’ll be back next year,” Victoria Rosancrans said. “We already have a waitlist.”
Autism and Behavior Resources teamed with Against the Grain Barbershop in Milton to host a hair cut day for special needs children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 22. The cost is $20. Each child is booked for a 45-minute block. Spots are limited. For more information or to register, visit www.autismandbehaviorresources.com.