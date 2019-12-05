SUNBURY — Two special events with Santa Claus in Sunbury are planned for this weekend.
Santa and Mrs. Claus — played by Victoria and Kristine Rosancrans for the second year in a row — are planning Sensory Santa and Santa Paws events in Sunbury on Saturday and Sunday.
Sensory Santa is planned for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, for children with autism and intellectual disabilities at the Arc Susquehanna Valley at 326 Market St. Each child will get a gift.
The Sensory Santa event already has 15 children scheduled from Berwick, Selinsgrove, Sunbury, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg. The event presents a quiet, low lit and less crowded experience with Santa so those with autism or intellectual disabilities are not overstimulated, said Rosancrans.
Each Santa Paws is planned for 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Workshop on Market Street around Cameron Park for pets on leashes. Each pet will get a gift.
Santa is available from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the workshop.