SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing scheduled for next week was postponed in the case of an 83-year-old man accused of third-degree felony homicide.
Wayne Wetzel, 83, of Sunbury, is now rescheduled to be sentenced at 1:15 p.m. May 22 in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Wetzel is charged with killing 71-year-old Ron Clark, of Northumberland, in August.
Wetzel entered a plea of guilty to a third-degree felony charge of homicide in March. Clark was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Wetzel on Aug. 17, 2018, in front of the Northumberland Borough Police Station and municipal building at Orange and Second streets. Clark later died that following Aug. 25 from his injuries.