SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing scheduled for today was postponed in the case of an 83-year-old man accused of third-degree felony homicide.
Wayne Wetzel, 83, of Sunbury, is now rescheduled to be sentenced on March 6 at 11 a.m. in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini. Wetzel, charged with killing 71-year-old Ron Clark in August, was scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. today in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
Wetzel entered a plea to a third-degree felony charge of homicide in March. Wetzel is accused of killing Clark, 71, of Northumberland. Clark was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by Wetzel on Aug. 17 in front of the Northumberland Borough Police Station and municipal building at Orange and Second streets. Clark later died on Aug. 25 from his injuries.