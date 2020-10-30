SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing for a 72-year-old Coal Township man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting four young girls over a 14-year period was rescheduled for next month.
Anthony Zarski, who was originally scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. will now be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 24. The Commonwealth requested the continuance because they are still waiting on the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to issue its report, said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
Zarski in August pleaded guilty to felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. Zarski, who has been a county inmate for 351 days in lieu of $85,000 cash bail, will likely be sentenced to time served and have all other charges dropped. Upon release, Zarski must register for life on Megan's Law, according to details of the plea deal.
Zarski was charged in September 2019 by Coal Township police for touching and fondling four girls between the ages of 6 and 12 between June 2005 and July 2019 in his swimming pool.