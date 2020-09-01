SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing for a Highspire man who led police on a vehicle chase through Sunbury in June 2019 was delayed on Monday in Northumberland County Court.
Antonio Carpenter, 25, who was already sentenced for his role in an unrelated shooting on Nov. 10 in Milton, was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. The judge said he received a continuance request because defense attorney Peter Campana, of Williamsport, was unable to arrange transportation for his client from Lycoming County Prison.
Carpenter pleaded guilty in June to two misdemeanors: one count of drug possession and one count of DUI. All other charges were dropped.
According to a police report, state police initiated a traffic stop at 1:54 a.m. on June 22 on Bridge Avenue in Upper Augusta Township. Carpenter led police on a vehicle chase through Sunbury, before Carpenter stopped his vehicle to flee on foot, police said.
Carpenter also pleaded guilty in June to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing for his involvement in the Nov. 10 shooting. He was immediately sentenced to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter has been in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.
Derek Whitesel was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Sherrell is scheduled for a court appearance at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 30 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER