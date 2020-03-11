SUNBURY — A Trevorton man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter is scheduled to be sentenced in May.
Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Trevorton, is scheduled to appear in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor at 9:15 a.m. May 18. In exchange for his plea of a felony count of manslaughter last week, Ebersole will likely face 3 to 6 years in prison.
Ebersole, who has been incarcerated since Jan. 25, 2018, was arrested when he was 17 after Coal Township police said he shot and killed David Rivera over a $20 drug deal on Jan. 24, 2018.
The plea was negotiated after the three witnesses had unreliable and inconsistent statements and accounts of the night. Ebersole was set to go to trial on criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment beginning on March 9.
Those three witnesses now face felony robbery charges along with falsifying statements to authorities. John Feather, of Shamokin, Seth Lytle, of Middleburg, and Madison Collins, of Coal Township, were charged last week with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities. Lytle is not in custody yet.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER