PERRY TOWNSHIP — Two separate weather-related crashes Friday morning in Perry and West Beaver Township, Snyder County caused disabling damage to four vehicles, but all drivers and passengers were reportedly unharmed, according to police documents.
In the first crash, at 7:32 a.m., Taylor L. Cole, 27, of Beaver Springs, driving a 2014 Nissan Rogue, was traveling southbound on Route 235, West Beaver Township and veered into the northbound lane, hitting a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Trayce D. Weiler, 22, of Lititz. The force of the collision pushed the Silverado off the left side of the road and into a tree, where it came to rest. Police said the prime factor of the crash was ice on the roadway.
At 1008 a.m. Dennis Heath, 67, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, driving a 2002 Ford Ranger, while traveling west on Pine Swamp Rd., west of its intersection with Rice Rd., lost control and crossed over into the eastbound lane of travel and was hit by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Thomas D. Bucher, 78, of Mount Pleasant Mills. Police said that both drivers were not injured.
— RICK DANDES