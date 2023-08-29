DANVILLE — When Bill Lavage told his friends that he was leaving Philadelphia to move to Danville in 1981, he heard a lot of the same response: Why? More than four decades later, Lavage still resides in the small central Pennsylvania town where he has built the award-winning Service 1st Federal Credit Union.
Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Lavage attended Wilkes University where he received his bachelor of science degree in accounting, In the early ‘80s, Lavage was living in Philly, working for the National Credit Union Administration when he heard Geisinger Medical Center was looking for a chief executive officer to run “Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union,” he said.
Lavage took the leap and applied for the position. Once hired, the businessman took over as CEO of the credit union, which had a total of $2 million in assets and four employees. At its start in 1981, Geisinger Employees Federal Credit Union (FCU) was operated out of a cottage on the Geisinger campus, Lavage said.
When the institution began expanding outside the realm of Geisinger, directors changed its name to Service 1st in 1995. Since then, it has grown into a credit union with $640 million in assets, 11 branches, 140 employees and more than 39,000 members, according to Lavage.
While leading the growth of Service 1st, Lavage made efforts to maintain a family and social life. “I met my wife Cindy at the bowling alley here in Danville with the Geisinger Bowling League,” he said. “We got married in ‘84 and raised two kids.”
Lavage said he and his wife have tried to stay active and enjoy traveling, kayaking and visiting family, all of which they hope to do more of during retirement.
Philanthropy
Throughout his 42 years with Service 1st, Lavage has maintained philanthropic initiatives like the company’s annual golf outing. This year’s event took place Friday, making 2023 the 29th year for the outing. Since its beginning, the event has raised more than $650,000 for communities, according to Colleen Phillips, vice president of marketing.
Lavage said the event has grown significantly since it began. “The first year, we raised $1,000. Friday, we raised $60,000,” he said. “Supporting the communities where we live is the whole reason behind the outing.”
The FCU has received numerous cross-state and national awards including being named the Credit Union of the Year by the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions in 2013 as well as Business of the Year by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2019, Lavage said.
Additionally, Lavage was a recipient of the William W. Pratt Lifetime Achievement Award from the Pennsylvania Credit Union Association in 2020 and the Thomas E. Beiter Award in recognition of his service with the Danville Business Alliance in 2014, according to Phillips.
Lavage also became an Honorary Alumnus of Danville Area High School in 2019 and honored by the Community Giving Foundation with the 2022 Robert N. Pursel Award for Community Service, Phillips said.
The businessman was also active in several community organizations including the Danville Area Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Montour Council of Boy Scouts of American, Danville Area Little League, St. Joseph’s Basketball League, Danville Area Community Center, Danville Area Community Foundation, Danville Business Alliance, Columbia-Montour Partnership for Community Development, Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund and Going Gold Pediatric Cancer Awareness Initiative, Phillips said.
As for advice for those up-and-coming in the industry, Lavage recommended having a mission and vision, finding the right people to support the mission and having fun along the way.
“Keep everything in perspective,” he said. “There will be some new crisis everyday. Learn to roll with it.”
Lavage will work his last day in-office at Service 1st on Thursday. Phillips said the Board of Directors has announced Chief Financial Officer Mike Thomas will take over as president and CEO of the company following Lavage’s retirement.