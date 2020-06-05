SUNBURY — Guided by faith, a close-knit group of seven students from Sunbury Christian Academy graduated Friday night.
The graduating Class of 2020 are Todd "T.J." Arnold, Sarah Bertone, Cameron Cinqmars, Kyle Henderson, Kirsten Keller, and sisters Rachel and Rebekah Thompson.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students, faculty, and families adhered to safety protocols, by keeping social distance and wearing masks.
Kyle Hendrikson, Kirsten Keller, Rachel and Rebekah Thompson sang a rendition of Be Thou My Vision.
After the song, Salutatorian Rachel Thompson began by noting that "Never did I dream that when this day came my senior year would be partially spent away from my SCA family whom I love dearly. It is still an honor to stand here before you and share some special thoughts with you."
Some students do not have the privilege of being close to all of their fellow classmates, Rachel said. "God has blessed us with this privilege of becoming like family.
"If I could only make one request of the Lord for us seniors," she said, "it would be that we will always draw near to God because then He will draw near to us."
Valedictorian Kyle Hendrickson acknowledged, in his speech, the friends he has made along the way at SCA.
"It is a tremendous honor to represent the Class of 2020 here at SCA," he said. "Especially a class full of people that I can call close friends. Some may say though, despite our closeness, that for the past couple of months we have been avoiding each other like the plague, either that or we were just all too cool for school. Either way, it’s a pleasure to be here again one last time to say goodbye to what was our entire lives."
Drawing an analogy between his experiences at school and the colors in a pack of crayons. Each crayon bears its own color, "like the classes you take, like the color purple, a color steeped in richness and devout honor.
"The education received from the classes taken here at SCA has dug into the hearts and souls of each individual who stands before you today," he said. "We have been truly blessed, not only with academic lessons and skills needed for our delicate futures, but we have been blessed with life lessons that can color the rest of our lives."
Final words were given in a commencement speech by Pastor Mike Miller.