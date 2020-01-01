3 The new year has seven pending homicide cases in Northumberland and Montour counties.
There are pending charges in Northumberland County against Brian Heffner, 39, of Coal Township; Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Coal Township; Jose Colon, 43, of Shamokin; Christopher Weston, 38, of Shenandoah; Jahred Burgess, 19, of Trevorton; and Samantha Delcamp, 24, of Sunbury. There are also pending charges in Montour County against David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Heffner is scheduled for a hearing on Jan. 13; Ebersole, Colon and Delcamp scheduled for Jan. 27; Weston on March 17; and Downing on Jan. 21. Burgess has no upcoming scheduled hearings.
Two witnesses told police Brian Heffner fired the gun that killed Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017, according to a criminal complaint. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12 and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.
Colon is charged with 65 criminal counts from two cases related to the fatal shooting of Kasandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26. Colon is also facing charges related to a seven-hour standoff with police in which he fired 11 shots. He allegedly confessed to assaulting and shooting the woman at Rock and Spurzheim streets in Shamokin, police said.
Colon is charged with criminal homicide and 11 counts of attempted homicide of law enforcement officers, as well as 25 felony charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm and assault of a law enforcement officer. The remaining charges are misdemeanor counts.
Ebersole was 17 when police say he shot and killed David Rivera on Jan. 24 over a $20 drug deal in Coal Township. Ebersole is held without bail as a county inmate at SCI-Coal Township. He is charged with criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and drug conspiracy and three misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, possessing an instrument of crime and reckless endangerment.
Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Weston is facing 27 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree, homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault.
Burgess and Delcamp are charged in the death of 3-year-old Arabella Parker. Burgess, the boyfriend of the mother, is accused of causing the injuries that led to the death on Nov. 22 and Delcamp, Arabella’s mother, is charged as his accomplice because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
They are facing a combined 18 charges between them, including criminal homicide.
Downing is accused in the shooting death of Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, at the Super 8 motel in Valley Township in September. Downing claimed the shooting occurred on the morning of Sept. 24. Downing told him a gang rape of his girlfriend angered him and Potts was an alleged assailant. That remains under investigation.
He said Downing told him he and Potts smoked weed in Potts’ room and after a short time Potts became aggressive and confrontational, which led Downing to get the pistol from his jacket. Downing said there was a struggle, but Watkins said he didn’t see any evidence of that. He said there were no injuries on Downing.